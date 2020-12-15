John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) Trading Down 0.1%

John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $34.90. 973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHCS. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,152,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 44,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.