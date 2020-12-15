Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:NGQRF) Trading Up 1.2%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGQRF) shares were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 4,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 22,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57.

About Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:NGQRF)

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

