Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of JMIA opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 3.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 179,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 245,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 127,517 shares during the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.