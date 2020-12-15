Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Trimmed by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,020,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 518,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.39.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

