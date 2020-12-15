KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) vs. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Head-To-Head Contrast

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KBC Group and Banco Santander-Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Group $11.28 billion 2.70 $2.79 billion $3.28 11.15 Banco Santander-Chile $3.49 billion 2.56 $866.73 million $1.57 12.08

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. KBC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander-Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

KBC Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Group and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Group 15.16% 10.60% 0.74% Banco Santander-Chile 17.13% 12.77% 0.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KBC Group and Banco Santander-Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Banco Santander-Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services. It also provides Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 518 bank branches and 355 insurance agencies in Belgium; 225 bank branches in the Czech Republic; 117 bank branches; 208 bank branches in Hungary; 183 in Bulgaria; and 16 in Ireland. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 377 branches, which include 251 under the Santander brand name, 36 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 28 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 1,088 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

