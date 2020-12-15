Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

KELYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $828.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 21.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 23.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.