KeyCorp Comments on Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report issued on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

DEI opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,435,644.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

