KeyCorp Comments on RH’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for RH in a report released on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

Shares of RH opened at $426.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $494.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.10.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RH by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

