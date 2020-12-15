Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,550.00

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and last traded at GBX 2,470 ($32.27), with a volume of 97146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,514 ($32.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,224.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,070.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.75.

About Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

