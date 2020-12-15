Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.95.

About Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

