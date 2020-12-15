Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

KNSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KNSA opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.13. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,269,000 after purchasing an additional 547,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 632,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 514,431 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,760,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.