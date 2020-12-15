Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KL. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.