KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $260.13 on Tuesday. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $268.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $2,062,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in KLA by 134.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 68.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

