Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NYSE KTB opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 127.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 908,277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at about $16,770,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $13,310,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

