KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Trading 1.5% Higher

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. 803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

KP Tissue Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPTSF)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.