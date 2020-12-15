KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) Trading 0.4% Higher

KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.37. 1,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.