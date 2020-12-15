KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Stock Price Down 0.7%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $33.81. Approximately 2,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 9.52% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

