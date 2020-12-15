KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KT. Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get KT alerts:

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KT has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in KT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in KT by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in KT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in KT by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 126,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.