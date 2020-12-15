Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $465.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $491.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $516.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,505 shares of company stock worth $20,532,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

