Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) Trading Down 4.3%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) shares dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 18,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 29,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company has a market cap of C$26.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.76.

About Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 6 projects in Peru; and a phosphate development project in Chile.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.