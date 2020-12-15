Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 879,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.