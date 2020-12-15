Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) shares were up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.98. Approximately 36 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

