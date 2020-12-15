Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research note published on Friday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lennar from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.53.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $74.68 on Friday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lennar’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Lennar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

