Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Li Auto from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.71. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

