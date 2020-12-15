Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) and PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Head to Head Review

Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) and PolyOne (NYSE:POL) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Acquisition and PolyOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A PolyOne 19.58% 16.97% 4.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Acquisition and PolyOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PolyOne $2.86 billion 1.24 $588.60 million $1.69 22.91

PolyOne has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Live Oak Acquisition and PolyOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyOne 0 1 5 0 2.83

PolyOne has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential downside of 22.95%. Given PolyOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PolyOne is more favorable than Live Oak Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Live Oak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of PolyOne shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PolyOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PolyOne beats Live Oak Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Oak Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

PolyOne Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants. It operates through the following segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, speciality inks, plasticols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment makes polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials. The Distribution segment distributes engineering and commodity grade resins, including PolyOne-produced solutions, principally to the North American, Central American, and Asian markets. The firm’s products include polymer distribution, screen printing inks, and thermoplastic elastomers. Its services include IQ design and color services. The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, OH.

