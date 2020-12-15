Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 61,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $2,074,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $4,999,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 205,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 92,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 34,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

