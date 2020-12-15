LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.27.

LiveRamp stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $44,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,407.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,733 shares of company stock worth $11,703,078. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 237.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $13,436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

