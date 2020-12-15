(LMP.TO) (TSE:LMP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(LMP.TO) (TSE:LMP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.27. (LMP.TO) shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 43,400 shares trading hands.

(LMP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LMP)

Lumenpulse Inc is engaged in the design, development, assembly and sale of lighting products. The Company operates in two segments: Lumenpulse LED products (LP) and other manufacturers’ products (OMP). The Company’s LP segments’ products consist of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. The Company’s LP segment designs, manufactures and sells lighting fixtures and solutions for indoor and outdoor applications with its focus on the commercial, institutional and urban environment markets.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for (LMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (LMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.