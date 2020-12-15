Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) Trading Down 10%

Longfin Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFIN)’s share price traded down 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.35. 2,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25.

Longfin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFIN)

Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company, provides various structured trade finance and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms in North America, South America, and Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

