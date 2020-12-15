Lululemon Athletica Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LULU. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.12.

LULU stock opened at $352.37 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

