Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $275.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $380.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $352.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 86.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,033,000 after buying an additional 71,771 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12,122.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 98.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 148.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

