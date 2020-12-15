Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) PT Lowered to $12.10

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.80 to $12.10 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUMN. Oppenheimer raised Lumen Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

