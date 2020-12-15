Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Shares Down 1.4%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54. 32,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 34,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55.

About Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)

Luminex Resources Corp. operates as a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. The company owns interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.