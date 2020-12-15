LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.59.

LYB opened at $87.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after acquiring an additional 448,142 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

