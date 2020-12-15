Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Marathon Patent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $5.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Marathon Patent Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $285.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.85.

In other news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

