Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRVL. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.62.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,088 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

