Mason Resources Corp. (MNR.TO) (TSE:MNR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Mason Resources Corp. (MNR.TO) (TSE:MNR) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 40,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 119,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.29 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Mason Resources Corp. (MNR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MNR)

Mason Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for copper. The company primarily holds 100% interests in Ann Mason copper-molybdenum porphyry project in the Yerington district of Nevada.

