McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $240.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $230.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.08.

McDonald’s stock opened at $211.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.20. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

