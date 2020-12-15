MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MedAvail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ MDVL opened at $12.52 on Monday. MedAvail has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 168.39% and a negative net margin of 245.38%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

