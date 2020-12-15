MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS) Stock Price Down 8.3%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS) dropped 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 768,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 766,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

LABS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.02.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

