MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,256 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MGM Resorts International worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 167.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.28. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

