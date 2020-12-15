MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $170.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKSI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.18.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $158.08. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

