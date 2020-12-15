MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MKSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.18.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $150.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $158.08.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $1,474,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 177.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.