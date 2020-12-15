MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.21

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and traded as low as $23.86. MMA Capital shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 16,338 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

