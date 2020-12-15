Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $45.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.36. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.06%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,244,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $710,619.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,811.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,715 shares of company stock worth $3,691,192. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Moelis & Company by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

