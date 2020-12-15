Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of MC stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.36. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.06%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $710,619.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,811.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,715 shares of company stock worth $3,691,192. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after acquiring an additional 400,718 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,275,000 after acquiring an additional 422,421 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,453,000 after buying an additional 300,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

