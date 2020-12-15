Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,806.00

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,806 ($23.60) and last traded at GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59), with a volume of 83971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,740 ($22.73).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,646.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,552.21. The stock has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96.

About Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

