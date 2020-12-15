Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of CMP opened at $61.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 211,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

