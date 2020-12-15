Morgan Stanley Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $131.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.08.

NYSE APH opened at $130.30 on Monday. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average of $109.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $188,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 195.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 621.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 63,725 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $7,146,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 35.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 258,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after buying an additional 68,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

