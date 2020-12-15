Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Trading 18.8% Higher

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) shares rose 18.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

About Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY)

Motus Holdings Limited operates in the automotive sector in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and Southern and East Africa. It operates through four segments: Import and Distribution, Retail and Rental, Motor-Related Financial Services, and Aftermarket Parts. The Import and Distribution segment imports and distributes passenger and light commercial vehicles and parts to a network of dealerships, car rental companies, fleets, and government institutions in South Africa.

